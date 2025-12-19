Kris Jenner pens touching birthday note for close pal after bizarre confession 

Kris Jenner is in a celebratory mood!
The Kardashians starlet paid a heart-touching tribute to one of her close pals with a carousel of never-before-seen snaps.
On Friday, December 19, Kris took to her Instagram account to publicly celebrate Jeff Bezos' life partner, Lauren Sánchez's 56th birthday.
The mom-of-six scribbled the note that read, "Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @laurensanchezbezos! You are such an incredible friend, mom, wife and sister, one of the kindest, most supportive, courageous, fun, passionate, and devoted women I’ve ever known."
"You have such an amazing way of lifting everyone around you, and I’m so blessed to call you my friend. Here’s to all the memories we’ve made and the ones still to come," Kris stated in the caption.
The 70-year-old American reality television star, who attended a week-long lavish wedding ceremony of Lauren in May alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble, concluded her post as she told Lauren she "adores" and loves "so much."
This post came a few hours after Kris Jenner made every confession about her intimate relationship with Corey Gamble.
During the latest episode of The Kardashians, she accidentally revealed, "Some nights you’re in the mood to bang, and some nights you’re not," which left her fans baffled.
For those unaware, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble began dating in 2014; since then, the two have been going strong in their relationship.