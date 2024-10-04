World

Khamenei in rare appearance urged Muslim nations to unite against ‘common enemy’

Iran's supreme leader stands beside a rifle in a rare public appearance on Friday prayers

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Iran's supreme leader stands beside a rifle in a rare public appearance on Friday prayers

The Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for the first time in four years, led the Friday prayers on October 4, 2024.

According to Sky News, in a rare public appearance, he called for the Muslim nations to “strap the belt of defence” from Afghanistan to Yemen and from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon.

In a public appearance of the escalating tension with Israel, the Iranian supreme leader stands near a rifle, sending a clear message to the enemies.


Khamenei, while criticising the US for helping Israel and using it as a tool, said, “The Americans and the Zionist entity are dreaming. The Zionist entity will be uprooted from the ground as it is fake. It only exists because of support from Americans. The roots of the Zionist entity are fake and unstable.”

Moreover, the supreme leader also praised the former Hezbollah chief, saying, "Nasrallah was an admired personality in the world and an outspoken voice of nations in the region. He was the voice and brave supporter of the oppressed. His popularity and influence extended beyond Lebanon, Iran, and Arab countries. Now with his martyrdom, his influence will grow even further.”

Khamenei clarified that Iran will not “procrastinate or rush to carry out its duty" against Israel and called Tehran’s’ missile attack “completely legal and legitimate."

