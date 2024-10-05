Donald Trump teams up with Elon Musk for highly anticipated rally in Pennsylvania

World

  • October 05, 2024
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is all set to hold a special rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 5, the state where he was nearly assassinated.

This rally, for sure, is going to be special and will gain popularity because tech giant Elon Musk will be seen with Trump for the first time at any Trump campaign event, as per Reuters.

Earlier, Musk endorsed the former president after the July 13 assassination attempt.

Along with Musk, Trump will also be accompanied by his vice presidential running mate, JD Vance, and the family of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the attempt on Trump's life.

Trump told the NewsNation cable news network earlier this week, "I'm going back to Butler because I feel I have an obligation to go back to Butler. We never finished what we were supposed to do."

There have been two deadly attacks on Trump so far. In the first attempt, he nearly escaped being shot in the head when the bullet passed through Trump's ear, which caused bleeding in his ear.

Meanwhile, in the second attack, a gunman who remained hidden for nearly 12 hours at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, tried to kill Trump but failed and was arrested.

