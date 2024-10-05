President Biden warns of potential violence in November election 

President Joe Biden has showed his concern over a potential violence in the upcoming US election in November, citing Donald Trump’s hate-filled speeches and his constant refusal to accept his 2020 defeat.
"I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful," Biden told reporters while discussing the upcoming election on Friday.
He went on to express, "The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out when he didn't like the outcome of the election were very dangerous."
Biden made the remark during his first-ever appearance in the White House briefing room as a president, where he highlighted his accomplishments during the tenure.
Trump also visited a Hurricane Helene response center in Evans, Georgia, on Friday, where he claimed he hadn't heard Biden's recent comments.
"I only can hope that it's going to be free and fair. I think in this state it will be, and I hope in every state it will be,” he told the reporters.
Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are facing off each other in the ongoing presidential battle.