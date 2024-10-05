World

President Biden warns of potential violence in November election

President Biden warned during his first-ever appearance in the White House briefing room as a president

  October 05, 2024
President Joe Biden has showed his concern over a potential violence in the upcoming US election in November, citing Donald Trump’s hate-filled speeches and his constant refusal to accept his 2020 defeat.

"I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful," Biden told reporters while discussing the upcoming election on Friday.

He went on to express, "The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out when he didn't like the outcome of the election were very dangerous."

Biden made the remark during his first-ever appearance in the White House briefing room as a president, where he highlighted his accomplishments during the tenure.

Trump also visited a Hurricane Helene response center in Evans, Georgia, on Friday, where he claimed he hadn't heard Biden's recent comments.

"I only can hope that it's going to be free and fair. I think in this state it will be, and I hope in every state it will be,” he told the reporters.

Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are facing off each other in the ongoing presidential battle.

Donald Trump teams up with Elon Musk for highly anticipated rally in Pennsylvania
Central Bosnia hit by landslides and flash floods, emergency declared
Barack Obama plans to hold rally in support of Harris ahead of election day
Joe Biden to return to US presidential race after stepping down?
U.S. forces hit Houthi targets in Yemen with coordinated air and naval attacks
Elon Musk's X hit with significant fine for failing child safety measures
US Job market shines with impressive gains and low unemployment
Khamenei in rare appearance urged Muslim nations to unite against 'common enemy'
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters
New Zealand reclaims world record for largest Haka dance
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons if attacked