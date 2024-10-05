Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl gives straight warning to rivals after historic win

The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FBO), Herbert Kickl, who won parliament elections, gave straight warning to his rivals on Saturday, October 5.
He told other parties to accept the results and also the reality that he is going to lead the next government.
As per Reuters, the party won historic first win and obtained about 29% of the vote in last Sunday's election.
Despite all this, the party still need to team up with other parties to win maximum seats in parliament and form a strong government.
The one party that had a chance of forming a coalition, the ruling conservative People's Party (OVP), also fell behind because they do not want to be part of a government that includes Kickl.
Moreover, Kickl said in a statement to the media after he met President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday, "I believe a coalition of losers would be an absolutely fatal signal to voters.”
It is pertinent to note here that the OVP has a lot of power because it will decide who forms the next government.
It can either join with the FPO to give them enough seats to lead, or the OVP can team up with the Social Democrats (SPO) and a smaller party to form a different government without the FPO.