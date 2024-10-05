 Crucial things to know after breast cancer diagnosis

Breast cancer has become very common these days, striking 1 in 8 women in the United States, but still there is not much awareness about it.
So, to create awareness about what to do after diagnosing with breast cancer, surgeons from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) have offered some tips.
After diagnosing, first this treatment that will depend on the stage and type of breast cancer you have.
“It’s really important that the patient and physician discuss the patient’s preferences and values when deciding what type of treatment to pursue and that they have an honest, individualized discussion with their care team,” said Dr. Katharine Yao, chairperson of the ACS National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC).
Dr Yao also highlighted that it is important to keep in mind that the breast cancer you have may be very different than the breast cancer you hear about in your neighbor, colleague or friend.
Another devasting effect of breast cancer could be on your mental health, so it its also important to manage stress during this time.
“Being diagnosed with cancer doesn’t mean that all the normal stuff in your life stops happening. Adding the stress of a cancer diagnosis and treatment on top of all the normal stressors of life can be a lot to deal with,” Dr. Daniela Ochoa, ACS Commission on Cancer state chair of Arkansas, said.
These tips were featured in American College of Surgeons’ news release on Oct. 1, 2024.