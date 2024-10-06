China-North Korea 75 years of diplomacy: Xi Jinping vows to ‘deepen corporation’

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shared messages of cooperation and strengthening bilateral relationships on Sunday, October 6, 2024, as the two countries marked 75 years of diplomatic relationship.
According to Malaymail, both countries leaders congratulated each other on completing 75 years of diplomacy between China and North Korea.
As per the state news agency Xinhua, Xi said, “China is willing to work with the North Korean side... to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation, and (and) write a new chapter in the traditional bilateral friendship.”
He further added that China and North Korea “have worked closely to promote regional peace and stability and uphold international fairness and justice.”
China and North Korea are the largest trading partners, and the two countries have a long history of supporting each other in wars and conflicts.
Meanwhile, according to the North Korean state agency KCNA, Kim pledged, “(Pyongyang) will steadily strive to consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between (North Korea) and China.”
It is worth noting that the message of cooperation from China came after North Korea and Russia’s efforts to improve bilateral relations, upon which Beijing was not so happy.
Experts believe that the coming months will clarify the exact situation of the ties between China and North Korea.