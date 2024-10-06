Pakistan reveal squad for first Test against England with key returns

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its team for the first Test match against England, which is going to be held tomorrow in Multan.
The players feature fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi along with Naseem Shah after missing the second Test against Bangladesh.
Aamir Jamal, another commendable player, has also been included in the team, who was also part of the Bangladesh series but could not play due to fitness issues.
He had displayed a brilliant performance in his debut Test series against Australia by taking 18 wickets.
Meanwhile, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and Mir Hamza have been excluded from the squad.
Whereas, the rest of the players will remain at their spots, which they had in the previous match.
Apart from this, a big change has also been seen in the England squad as Ben Stokes will not be able to play the first Test match following the recovery from a hamstring injury, as per BBC Sports.
In the absence of Stoke, Ollie Pope will take over the captaincy of the team.
Pakistan squad for the first Test against England:
Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.