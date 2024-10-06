Sports

Pakistan reveal squad for first Test against England with key returns

Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and Mir Hamza have been excluded from the squad

  • October 06, 2024
Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its team for the first Test match against England, which is going to be held tomorrow in Multan.

The players feature fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi along with Naseem Shah after missing the second Test against Bangladesh.

Aamir Jamal, another commendable player, has also been included in the team, who was also part of the Bangladesh series but could not play due to fitness issues.

He had displayed a brilliant performance in his debut Test series against Australia by taking 18 wickets.

Meanwhile, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and Mir Hamza have been excluded from the squad.

Whereas, the rest of the players will remain at their spots, which they had in the previous match.

Apart from this, a big change has also been seen in the England squad as Ben Stokes will not be able to play the first Test match following the recovery from a hamstring injury, as per BBC Sports.

In the absence of Stoke, Ollie Pope will take over the captaincy of the team.

Pakistan squad for the first Test against England:

Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Sports News

Ronaldo shares powerful message as Al Nassr extends win streak to 4 games
Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction
Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck
Will England captain Ben Stokes play in the first Test against Pakistan?
Ronaldo's growing YouTube popularity prompts MrBeast to collaborate with Messi
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Liverpool chooses Borussia Dortmund star to replace Mohamed Salah
Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017