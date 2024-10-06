Sci-Tech

Google may soon allow users to identify reliable sources easily with check marks

Google already uses automated systems to identify pages with fraudulent or fake content

  • October 06, 2024
Nowadays it has become very difficult to find out authentic sources on the internet, and keeping this in mind, Google is testing a feature that can solve all these problems.

Google is preparing to introduce a new feature to its users that adds check marks next to certain companies in search results, which will help people to find verified and trusted sources and avoid fake websites.

The spokesperson said in a statement, noting, "We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google," as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Google already uses automated systems to identify pages with fraudulent or fake content and prevent them from appearing in search results.

Several reports suggest that tech giants like Microsoft, Apple and Meta have received blue verified marks which show up in search results.

Source: The Verge
It is pertinent to note here that only a few people have been able to see this feature till now as this feature has not been introduced worldwide yet.

