Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern Bangladesh with thousands displaced

Local authorities are concerned over significant damage to agriculture, especially to rice fields

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Northern Bangladesh is experiencing extreme flooding caused by heavy rains and upstream torrents.

As a result five people have died and more than 100,000 remain stuck, as per Reuters.

In Sherpur, one of the worst-hit northern districts, water levels in major rivers have risen, new areas have been inundated, and thousands of families have been displaced.

The United Nations (UN) and its partner have made a request for a humanitarian appeal for $134 million to help people in affected areas overcome difficulties caused by the ongoing floods and cyclones in Bangladesh.

Local authorities are concerned over significant damage to agriculture, especially to rice fields.

Meanwhile, the rescue workers are trying their best to deal with the difficulty and to reach the people with emergency equipment.

Sherpur district administrator Torofdar Mahmudur Rahman said, "Our priority is to evacuate people to safe shelters and provide them with essential supplies."

Adding to the fears, the Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the coming days, leading to further flooding.

