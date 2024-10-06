Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt suggested that we should invest in AI data centers over climate goals.
During an AI summit on Tuesday in Washington DC, Schmidt, who was Google's CEO from 2001 to 2011, and previously chaired the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, shared his thoughts about the future of AI.
During his speech, Schmidt suggested ways to reduce negative impact of AI on the environment, for example using better batteries and power lines to build data centers.
However, he thinks AI’s rapid growth will eventually outpace these efforts.
"All of that will be swamped by the enormous needs of this new technology. Because it's a universal technology, and because it's the arrival of an alien intelligence… we may make mistakes with respect to how it's used, but I can assure you that we're not going to get there through conservation,” he told the crowd.
When asked about whether it is possible to meet AI energy needs without harming the environment, Schmidt expressed, "we're not going to hit the climate goals anyway because we're not organized to do it."
"Yes, the needs in this area will be a problem, but I'd rather bet on AI solving the problem than constraining it and having the problem," he added.