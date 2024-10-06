Sci-Tech

Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was Google's CEO from 2001 to 2011

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt suggested that we should invest in AI data centers over climate goals.

During an AI summit on Tuesday in Washington DC, Schmidt, who was Google's CEO from 2001 to 2011, and previously chaired the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, shared his thoughts about the future of AI.

During his speech, Schmidt suggested ways to reduce negative impact of AI on the environment, for example using better batteries and power lines to build data centers.

However, he thinks AI’s rapid growth will eventually outpace these efforts.

"All of that will be swamped by the enormous needs of this new technology. Because it's a universal technology, and because it's the arrival of an alien intelligence… we may make mistakes with respect to how it's used, but I can assure you that we're not going to get there through conservation,” he told the crowd.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says it's time for us to fully invest in AI infrastructure because climate goals are too lofty to reach anyway.

When asked about whether it is possible to meet AI energy needs without harming the environment, Schmidt expressed, "we're not going to hit the climate goals anyway because we're not organized to do it."

"Yes, the needs in this area will be a problem, but I'd rather bet on AI solving the problem than constraining it and having the problem," he added.

Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors

Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors
WhatsApp to roll out reminder notifications for unseen status updates

WhatsApp to roll out reminder notifications for unseen status updates
Al Pacino’s ex Noor Alfallah spends night with Bill Maher: Romance or business?

Al Pacino’s ex Noor Alfallah spends night with Bill Maher: Romance or business?
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals

Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals

Sci-Tech News

Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
WhatsApp to roll out reminder notifications for unseen status updates
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Google may soon allow users to identify reliable sources easily with check marks
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Do dolphins smile? Study reveals secret behind dolphins' gesture
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Mark Zuckerberg takes fitness to the next level with new Movie Gen AI model
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Google Meet enhances call-screen features with new user-friendly design
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
WhatsApp unveils exciting new features for status updates
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Facebook to launch two new tabs ‘Local’ and ‘Explore’ to attract young adults
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Google to halt New Zealand news links if government passes new media legislation
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Fruit fly brain: What does it look like? Scientists release first-ever map