SpaceX, ESA’s ‘Hera mission’ launch faces new threat after FAA approval

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
SpaceX’s launch of European Space Agency’s $398 million Hera asteroid probe, which got green check by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just a day ago, is encountering yet another threat that can delay the launch of the mission.

On Sunday, October 6, FAA announced that SpaceX has cleared to go ahead with the planned Monday launch of the ESA Hera mission, if the stormy weather and approaching hurricane do not pose any danger to it.

However, as per the weather forecasters, there are 85% chances that heavy clouds and rains might halt the launch.

SpaceX launch schedule:

SpaceX’s Hera launch today is scheduled to take place at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:52 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 7, 2024. But if it faces delay today, the forecast suggests 75% chances of “no-go” weather on Tuesday too.

"The last hurdle is the weather. So, please, please, I need you to do something about it!” quipped Ian Carnelli, the project manager of Hera, to the reporters on Sunday.

She further stated, "It's the only thing I really cannot control. It looks like we have some opening around the time of launch, but it's really impossible to say at the moment."

Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton, poses threats the entire week as it is reported that the cyclone might be crossing the Florida peninsula on Wednesday, October 9, and will move out over the Atlantic Ocean near Florida’s Space Coast, reported CBS News.

Sci-Tech News

WhatsApp to roll out reminder notifications for unseen status updates
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Google may soon allow users to identify reliable sources easily with check marks
Do dolphins smile? Study reveals secret behind dolphins' gesture
Mark Zuckerberg takes fitness to the next level with new Movie Gen AI model
Google Meet enhances call-screen features with new user-friendly design
OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
WhatsApp unveils exciting new features for status updates
Facebook to launch two new tabs ‘Local’ and ‘Explore’ to attract young adults
Google to halt New Zealand news links if government passes new media legislation