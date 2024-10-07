Google Photos gets a revamp with new Ask Photos feature 

Google is starting to roll out its new most awaited feature called Ask Photos, powered by Gemini, in the United States.
This feature allows users to search for specific images in Google Photos by easily having conversation with Gemini.
Recent reports reveal that the new feature will be located in the bottom-right corner of Google Photos and will replace the search bar.
This feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.
Users can ask detailed queries about a specific image that may include multiple sentences or simple prompts and then the AI will help to find the correct images.
With the introduction of this feature, Google also assures the privacy of their users.
Google is also preparing to introduce a new feature to its users that adds check marks next to certain companies in search results, which will help people to find verified and trusted sources and avoid fake websites.