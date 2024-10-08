Sports

Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach

World number one tennis player hired Panichi and Badio after failing an anti-doping test twice

  by Web Desk
  October 08, 2024
Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner opens up about hiring Novak Djokovic fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio.

According to Tennis365, Sinner replaced his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi and fitness coach Umberto Ferrara after their involvement in his failed anti-doping test two times on March 10 and 18 2024.

However, Sinner avoided a ban after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted his explanation that the banned substance entered his body through a spray that Naldi used to treat his finger but sparked criticism from the tennis community.

US Open 2024 winner after winning the third round of the Shanghai Master said, “For sure it takes a little bit of time to know each other a little bit better. But I feel very comfortable already with them (Panichi and Badio).”

He further added, “And we try to improve a couple of things, we try to change a couple of things, which hopefully makes me a better player and also a better person. So, I’m happy that they started quite early when I made the decision. This means very much to me.”

Talking about Djokovic the 23-year-old said that they have some similarities but at the end of the day “we are still different” and he has to adapt to what is best for him.

Sinner who lost the China Open finals to Carlos Alcaraz will face Ben Shelton in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. 

