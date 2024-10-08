World

India state elections: Modi’s BJP wins in Haryana, Congress alliance leads in Kashmir

Exit polls predicted the Congress lead in Haryana and National Conference edge in Jammu and Kashmir

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Modi’s BJP wins in Haryana and Congress alliance leads in Kashmir
Modi’s BJP wins in Haryana and Congress alliance leads in Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again won the state election in Haryana while the Congress alliance has won majority in the Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Reuters, the first assembly polls after the general election in which Modi was elected for the historic third term in the election were held in two major states Haryana and Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Opposite to the exit poll predictions, BJP won a surprising majority in Haryana while the opposition alliance of Congress and regional party National Conference (NC) were ahead in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the exit polls predicted a Congress majority in Haryana and a National Conference lead in Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, BJP appeared to be weak in both states.

BJP leader Tom Vadakkan while talking about the performance of [arty in the northern state said, “It is a clear indication that the people of Haryana realised this is a party that has delivered and will continue to deliver. This is based on performance ... hardcore performance."

Furthermore, after more than halfway through the counting process, the BJP is winning in 48 constituencies in Haryana and the Congress is leading in 37 constituencies.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress alliance and BJ are ahead in 47 and 29 constituencies respectively. 

Son of Osama Bin Laden deported from France for pro-terrorism social media posts

Son of Osama Bin Laden deported from France for pro-terrorism social media posts
Travis Kelce to ‘prioritize’ football amid Taylor Swift’s career switch push

Travis Kelce to ‘prioritize’ football amid Taylor Swift’s career switch push
Mountain of death: 5 Russian mountaineers die in climbing incident

Mountain of death: 5 Russian mountaineers die in climbing incident
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism

Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism

World News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Son of Osama Bin Laden deported from France for pro-terrorism social media posts
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Mountain of death: 5 Russian mountaineers die in climbing incident
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris brace for an electrifying election with narrow poll margins
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Pakistan's coastal areas at risk as Arabian Sea storm approaches closer
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Tim Walz opens up about calling Republicans ‘weird’
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
King Charles faces major blow as his special invitation declined
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Hurricane Milton intensifies to Category 5: Florida issues evacuation orders
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Armenia to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan amid rising tensions
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
Southern regions of England brace for heavy rainfall and storm alerts
Sanjay Leela Bhansali slams Shah Rukh Khan’s bold ‘Devdas’ criticism
British doctor allegedly injects fake vaccine to target mother’s partner over inheritance