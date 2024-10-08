India state elections: Modi’s BJP wins in Haryana, Congress alliance leads in Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again won the state election in Haryana while the Congress alliance has won majority in the Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Reuters, the first assembly polls after the general election in which Modi was elected for the historic third term in the election were held in two major states Haryana and Indian-occupied Kashmir.
Opposite to the exit poll predictions, BJP won a surprising majority in Haryana while the opposition alliance of Congress and regional party National Conference (NC) were ahead in Jammu and Kashmir.
Moreover, the exit polls predicted a Congress majority in Haryana and a National Conference lead in Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, BJP appeared to be weak in both states.
BJP leader Tom Vadakkan while talking about the performance of [arty in the northern state said, “It is a clear indication that the people of Haryana realised this is a party that has delivered and will continue to deliver. This is based on performance ... hardcore performance."
Furthermore, after more than halfway through the counting process, the BJP is winning in 48 constituencies in Haryana and the Congress is leading in 37 constituencies.
Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress alliance and BJ are ahead in 47 and 29 constituencies respectively.