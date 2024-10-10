Sports

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss crucial match against Australia in the T20 World Cup

Fatima Sana will not be able to play against Australia following the death of her father

  • October 10, 2024
Pakistan’s team captain Fatima Sana unfortunately will not be able to play in the Women’s T20 World Cup’s next match against Australia following the death of her father.

This news was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, October 10 in a statement, noting, “She will not be playing in the game against Australia on Friday.”

In her absence, Muneeba Ali will take on the responsibilities of captain.

Fatima has been Pakistan’s top performer with both bat and ball, and with her absence, the team must secure at least one victory in the remaining two matches to remain in the semi-final race.

Pakistan’s youngest captain took captaincy from Nida Dar and showcased her brilliant leadership during the three-match T20 series against South Africa.

According to the recent point’s table, the Pakistan team is in the third position, while Australia is in the first and India is in the second position in Group A.

Meanwhile, in group B, South Africa is in the first position, while England is in second and West Indies is in third. 

Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for UEFA Nations League clash with Poland
Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas
Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo pen heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal after retirement
Rafael Nadal announces retirement after two ‘difficulty years’
Lewis Hamilton expresses gratitude to co-chair 2025 Met Gala
Former Sheffield United star George Baldock passes away at 31
Joe Root achieves new career milestone in test against Pakistan
Alcaraz avenges Cincinnati loss, beats Monfils at Shanghai Masters
Brazilian icon gives advice to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's ‘crucial mistakes’
NFL analyst receives backlash for one-word Taylor Swift remark