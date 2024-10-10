Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss crucial match against Australia in the T20 world cup 

Pakistan’s team captain Fatima Sana unfortunately will not be able to play in the Women’s T20 World Cup’s next match against Australia following the death of her father.
This news was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, October 10 in a statement, noting, “She will not be playing in the game against Australia on Friday.”
In her absence, Muneeba Ali will take on the responsibilities of captain.
Fatima has been Pakistan’s top performer with both bat and ball, and with her absence, the team must secure at least one victory in the remaining two matches to remain in the semi-final race.
Pakistan’s youngest captain took captaincy from Nida Dar and showcased her brilliant leadership during the three-match T20 series against South Africa.
According to the recent point’s table, the Pakistan team is in the third position, while Australia is in the first and India is in the second position in Group A.
Meanwhile, in group B, South Africa is in the first position, while England is in second and West Indies is in third.