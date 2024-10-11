World

Donald Trump shares the lead with Kamala Harris in competitive US swing states

Donald Trump is ahead by 6 points in Nevada and 1 point in Pennsylvania

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
There are only a few days left in the US presidential election, and a recent poll revealed a close contest between both the candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

An opinion poll that was released by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, October 11, revealed that Harris has a narrow 2-point lead in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

Trump is ahead by 6 points in Nevada and 1 point in Pennsylvania.

These states are considered the most important and could be pivotal in the November presidential election.

Meanwhile, both the candidates have equal points in North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Earlier, in a Reuters poll released on October 8, Harris is ahead of Trump by a close margin of 46% to 43%.

About 44% believed that Trump had a better plan for addressing the issue, compared to 38% who favoured Harris.

