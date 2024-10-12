World

Massive fire destroys historic church in coastal Chile

The centuries-old San Francisco Church in coastal Chile burned down to ashes on Friday afternoon

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024


A historic church in the Chilean city of Iquique was engulfed by devastating fire on Friday afternoon, October 11, 2024.

As per the firefighters, the fire broke out at the centuries-old San Francisco Church which was located on Almirante Latorre Street and 21 de Mayo Street in Iquique on Chile’s northern coast.

In a video shared by Sky News, the church can be seen burning down to ashes as smoke billowed in the city while the firefighters tried to extinguish the flames.

According to the local media, authorities in Tarapaca reported no casualties and are investigating the cause of the fire. It was also reported that despite twelve firefighters working in units at the site to tackle the blaze, the church was completely destroyed.

To note, the San Francisco Church, which was designated a national monument by the government of Chile in October 1994, was primarily constructed of wood, which made it more prone and easier to catch the fire.

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

World News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
China announces debt increase to improve economic growth
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting