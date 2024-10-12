WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.
Earlier, WhatsApp announced a new feature to add contacts and group chats to lists using a new shortcut to simplify the process of organizing contacts and group chats.
In recent updates, WhatsApp is working on a feature to limit the number of lists, as per WEBetaInfo.
This feature is first seen in the latest beta version, 2.24.21.37, available on the Google Play Store.
Previously, WhatsApp had not set any restrictions on the number of list but with this update, WhatsApp is setting a limit that will restrict the number of lists to 20.
It is pertinent to note here that WhatsApp might change this limit before the official release.
Setting the limit probably achieves a balance in organizing chats effectively and prevents an excess of lists that could be hard to manage.
The feature is still in development and will be available to users in a future update.