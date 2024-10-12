Sci-Tech

WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature

This feature is first seen in the latest beta version, 2.24.21.37, available on the Google Play Store

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature
WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.

Earlier, WhatsApp announced a new feature to add contacts and group chats to lists using a new shortcut to simplify the process of organizing contacts and group chats.

In recent updates, WhatsApp is working on a feature to limit the number of lists, as per WEBetaInfo.

This feature is first seen in the latest beta version, 2.24.21.37, available on the Google Play Store.

Source: WEBetaInfo
Source: WEBetaInfo

Previously, WhatsApp had not set any restrictions on the number of list but with this update, WhatsApp is setting a limit that will restrict the number of lists to 20.

It is pertinent to note here that WhatsApp might change this limit before the official release.

Setting the limit probably achieves a balance in organizing chats effectively and prevents an excess of lists that could be hard to manage.

The feature is still in development and will be available to users in a future update.

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Sci-Tech News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
TikTok’s internal documents reveal SHOCKING algorithm dangers
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in shift towards AI
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Elon Musk’s Robotaxi to drive Uber out of business?
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Elon Musk introduces new Tesla two doors, self-driving Robotaxi
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Nobel Prize Winners from Google ignite controversy on future of AI research
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Hurricanes actually result in million more deaths than are officially reported
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
WhatsApp unveils 20 exciting chat themes for a unique messaging experience
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Elon Musk's X returns to Brazil after paying $5 million fine