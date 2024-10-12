World

Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration

Prime Minister Donald Tusk Tusk said that the right to asylum is being misused by many states

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration

Poland decides to temporarily halt the right to asylum in order to reduce illegal migration amid tension with Belarus.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday, October 12, "One of the elements of the migration strategy will be the temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum. I will demand this, I will demand recognition in Europe for this decision," as per Reuters.

Tusk further expressed that the right to asylum is being misused by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin and human smugglers.

Migration has been a major issue in Poland since 2021.

This comes when a large number of groups, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, started trying to illegally cross the border with Belarus.

Later, Warsaw and the European Union labeled this issue as a crisis created by Minsk and Russia.

Tusk said that he will present his migration strategy at a government meeting scheduled for October 15.

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

World News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
China announces debt increase to improve economic growth
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Massive fire destroys historic church in coastal Chile
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting