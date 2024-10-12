Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration

Poland decides to temporarily halt the right to asylum in order to reduce illegal migration amid tension with Belarus.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday, October 12, "One of the elements of the migration strategy will be the temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum. I will demand this, I will demand recognition in Europe for this decision," as per Reuters.
Tusk further expressed that the right to asylum is being misused by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin and human smugglers.
Migration has been a major issue in Poland since 2021.
This comes when a large number of groups, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, started trying to illegally cross the border with Belarus.
Later, Warsaw and the European Union labeled this issue as a crisis created by Minsk and Russia.
Tusk said that he will present his migration strategy at a government meeting scheduled for October 15.