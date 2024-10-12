PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death

World

  October 12, 2024
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has remembered Alex Salmond with emotionally charged words after learning about his sudden death today.

Remembering the former SNP leader, he bid him a farewell through an official statement uploaded on his X profile just minutes after the news broke out.

The diplomat said, “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.”

“As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service,” he added.

Then, Keir Starmer acknowledged the pain Alex Salmond’s family must be in right now by extending the entire nation’s sympathies and comfort toward them.

He expressed, “My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

Alex Salmond’s death is a bolt out of the blue as he passed away aged 69 moments after delivering a speech in North Macedonia on October 12, 2024.

Per Sky News, the cause is yet to be known.

World News

Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency
Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir
China announces debt increase to improve economic growth
Massive fire destroys historic church in coastal Chile
Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting