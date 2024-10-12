PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has remembered Alex Salmond with emotionally charged words after learning about his sudden death today.
Remembering the former SNP leader, he bid him a farewell through an official statement uploaded on his X profile just minutes after the news broke out.
The diplomat said, “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.”
“As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service,” he added.
Then, Keir Starmer acknowledged the pain Alex Salmond’s family must be in right now by extending the entire nation’s sympathies and comfort toward them.
He expressed, “My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”
Alex Salmond’s death is a bolt out of the blue as he passed away aged 69 moments after delivering a speech in North Macedonia on October 12, 2024.
Per Sky News, the cause is yet to be known.