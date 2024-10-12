World

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised strict action against those responsible for the attack

  October 12, 2024
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui was killed in an assassination attack on Saturday, October 12.

After the attack, he was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot in the stomach and chest, but he later died from severe injuries.

Siddiqui was shot in his son's office in Mumbai.

Three attackers with their faces covered fired three shots, one of which hit Siddiqui’s chest, causing him to collapse immediately.

As per multiple outlets, two people have been arrested by the police in connection with attack, however, search is underway for the third attacker.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised strict action against those responsible for the attack.

He said in a statement, noting, “Two accused have been arrested, and one suspect is still at large. No one can take law and order into their own hands.”

Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency
Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir
China announces debt increase to improve economic growth
Massive fire destroys historic church in coastal Chile
Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting