Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui was killed in an assassination attack on Saturday, October 12.
After the attack, he was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot in the stomach and chest, but he later died from severe injuries.
Siddiqui was shot in his son's office in Mumbai.
Three attackers with their faces covered fired three shots, one of which hit Siddiqui’s chest, causing him to collapse immediately.
As per multiple outlets, two people have been arrested by the police in connection with attack, however, search is underway for the third attacker.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised strict action against those responsible for the attack.
He said in a statement, noting, “Two accused have been arrested, and one suspect is still at large. No one can take law and order into their own hands.”