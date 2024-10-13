World

Horrific explosion at Russia’s Chechnya fuel station kills 4: Watch

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said a fuel tank exploded at the station in southern Russia

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024


A massive explosion at a gas station has killed four people in Russia's southern region of Chechnya.

According to Euronews, a horrifying video of the incident surfaced on social media after the blast in which huge flames of fire and smoke can be seen.

As per the Emergency Ministry of Russia, the explosion of a gas tank at the service station in the regional capital Grozny triggered the fire that took four lives, including two children.

The local media reported that seven fire engines and 35 firefighters were deployed to tackle the massive fire.

Regional authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the unpleasant event.

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced on social media that he would personally look into the matter and will supervise the investigation.

To note, in a similar incident, an explosion at a gas station, earlier in September 2024, at least 13 people were killed, and 23 others were injured in the neighboring region of Dagestan.

