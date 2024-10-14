Sports

PCB backs decision to drop Babar Azam from England’s test squad

Babar Azam was dropped from the remaining two tests against England due to poor performance

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Babar Azam was dropped from the remaining two tests against England due to poor performance
Babar Azam was dropped from the remaining two tests against England due to poor performance

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has defended its decision to drop key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah from the ongoing test series against England.

According to Geo Super, PCB said that the decision to drop the key player from the squad was made in the “best interest” of the players.

The PCB spokesperson backed the selection committee's decision to drop key players, saying that the players were “spared from the team to give them rest so that they can come back afresh.”

Pakistan has announced a 16-member squad for the remaining two test matches of the three-match series against England after a humiliating loss by 47 runs in the first test.

Babar, Shaheen, Naseem, and Sarfraz Ahmed have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, fast bowler Mohammad Ali, off-spinner Sajid Khan, and uncapped Kamran Ghulam.

The spokesperson asserted that PCB has added new players to the team to give a good chance to young blood.

As per the new selection committee, they had “taken into account the current form and fitness of key players” in their decision.

Meanwhile, the former Australian pacer and Pakistan Cricket Team's new coach Jason Gillespie on PCB’s podcast said, “What I’m learning is that the players understand my philosophy regarding selection. We want to back and support players.”

Shan Masood led Pakistan and Ben Stokes led England will begin the second test match on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in Multan Stadium.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Sports News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
England captain Ben Stokes set to lead team in crucial Test match against Pakistan
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
NFL new sensation Caleb Williams all set to shine against Jaguars
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘important win’ over Poland in Nations League
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Novak Djokovic all set to face Jannik Sinner in Shanghai Masters finals
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Martin Brundle raises concerns after Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes felt ‘trapped’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
David Beckham hails ‘incredible daughter’ Harper on Day of Girls
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments