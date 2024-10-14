PCB backs decision to drop Babar Azam from England’s test squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has defended its decision to drop key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah from the ongoing test series against England.
According to Geo Super, PCB said that the decision to drop the key player from the squad was made in the “best interest” of the players.
The PCB spokesperson backed the selection committee's decision to drop key players, saying that the players were “spared from the team to give them rest so that they can come back afresh.”
Pakistan has announced a 16-member squad for the remaining two test matches of the three-match series against England after a humiliating loss by 47 runs in the first test.
Babar, Shaheen, Naseem, and Sarfraz Ahmed have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, fast bowler Mohammad Ali, off-spinner Sajid Khan, and uncapped Kamran Ghulam.
The spokesperson asserted that PCB has added new players to the team to give a good chance to young blood.
As per the new selection committee, they had “taken into account the current form and fitness of key players” in their decision.
Meanwhile, the former Australian pacer and Pakistan Cricket Team's new coach Jason Gillespie on PCB’s podcast said, “What I’m learning is that the players understand my philosophy regarding selection. We want to back and support players.”
Shan Masood led Pakistan and Ben Stokes led England will begin the second test match on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in Multan Stadium.