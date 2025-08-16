Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement to his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez drew massive global attention and created a worldwide buzz.
On Monday, August 11, the Argentinian model announced this exciting news on her Instagram account by posting a photo showing her large diamond ring with a heartfelt caption, that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."
The engagement drew even more attention due to Georgina's massive ring which caught everyone's eye and led to a flood of reactions and discussion from fans.
Among those commenting was WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, who openly expressed her dislike of the engagement ring.
While speaking on the Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham said, "Honestly, I'm not a fan. The ring is way too big!"
Cunningham added if she were in Georgina's place, she would have turned down the proposal.
She also made a joke by putting a headphone case on her finger to mimic the ring, suggesting it was overly large and too expensive.
For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.
Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers.