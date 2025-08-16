Home / Sports

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star

Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star
Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement to his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez drew massive global attention and created a worldwide buzz.

On Monday, August 11, the Argentinian model announced this exciting news on her Instagram account by posting a photo showing her large diamond ring with a heartfelt caption, that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

The engagement drew even more attention due to Georgina's massive ring which caught everyone's eye and led to a flood of reactions and discussion from fans.

Among those commenting was WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, who openly expressed her dislike of the engagement ring.

While speaking on the Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham said, "Honestly, I'm not a fan. The ring is way too big!"

Cunningham added if she were in Georgina's place, she would have turned down the proposal.

She also made a joke by putting a headphone case on her finger to mimic the ring, suggesting it was overly large and too expensive.

For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.

Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers.

You Might Like:

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama
Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun
Grace started her Parkrun journey after a member of her rehab team encouraged her to give it a try

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz
Al Nassr and FC Goa are set to face each other in AFC Champions League Two in India

Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team

Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team
Oscar Piastri opens up about his ‘strengths’ and ‘strategy’ of McLaren to win remaining Formula One races

Bob Simpson, former Australian cricket coach dies at 89

Bob Simpson, former Australian cricket coach dies at 89
The renowned Australian cricketer and coach led the squad to win the 1987 World Cup against England

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster
Bodhana Sivanandan beat Pete Wells in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championship in Liverpool

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain
Jacob Bethell has been given the captaincy for the three T20 matches in Dublin

Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United

Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United
Toby Collyer is the 251st player from the Manchester United's academy to play for the senior team

Ben Doak nears potential transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth

Ben Doak nears potential transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth
Ben Doak is being considered by several Premier League clubs as well as Portuguese side Porto

Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso to attend first match after husband's death

Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso to attend first match after husband's death
Diogo Jota’s wife and children to attend Liverpool's season opener against Bournemouth

Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey blows past Messi, LeBron, Curry in sales

Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey blows past Messi, LeBron, Curry in sales
Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC jersey becomes the world's best-selling across all sports

Jannik Sinner matches Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, Murray record after new win

Jannik Sinner matches Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, Murray record after new win
Jannik Sinner advances into Cincinnati Open semifinals with crushing win over Felix Auger-Aliassime