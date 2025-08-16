Home / Sports

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun

Grace started her Parkrun journey after a member of her rehab team encouraged her to give it a try

Age proved to be no barrier for Grace Chambers as she become the oldest person in Europe to complete 250 Parkrun event at the age of 97.

Despite having heart surgery only a month earlier, she still ran a 5k at Ormeau Park in Belfast.

On completing the run Grace said she was "over the moon" to have finished, as per BBC.

PC: BBC
"I feel glad I've done it as there was always a possibility that I wouldn't but I never look negatively at things, if I set a goal I try to achieve it and if I don't do it the first time I try it again and again and again," she said.

Grace started her Parkrun journey after a member of her rehab team, who also volunteered there, encouraged her to give it a try.

PC: BBC
Afterwards in 2016, with her daughter's encouragement, Grace joined her first Parkrun.

"I just love it, all the people you meet, it's just wonderful - people from all over Northern Ireland come and mix at Parkrun and you wouldn't have had people from all the communities mixing like that when I was growing up," she further shared.

Grace then began taking part in Parkrun often and in her first year, she set several records for people in her age group.

