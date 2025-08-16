Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz

Al Nassr and FC Goa are set to face each other in AFC Champions League Two in India

Cristiano Ronaldo might travel to India to play against FC Goa in an Asian Champions League Two match.

On Friday, August 15, the Saudi club Al Nassr was drawn against the Indian Super League (ISL) club in Group D of Asia’s second-tier club competition.

The Portuguese football legend – being one of the best player in the league – could create history by visiting India for the match as FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur noted, "This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment for FC Goa."

"To host Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the biggest game in Indian club football history," he shared with the Associated Press.

"It's a unique opportunity to bring global attention to Indian football and, most importantly, a chance to spark a greater interest in Indian football among fans across the country, giving the game the spotlight it has long needed," he said.

Ronaldo has not won a major title since signing for the Riyadh-based club in 2022, and the team are expected to give their all in the upcoming tournament, commencing from September.

The club – who finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season – also include renowned names, including former Liverpool player Sadio Mane and Joao Felix, who signed from Chelsea in July.

Iraq’s Al-Zawraa and Istiklol of Tajikistan are the other two clubs with Goa and Al Nassr, and the top-two clubs from each of the eight groups will advance to the second round of the competition.

