Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team

Oscar Piastri has opened up about “unsaid rule” in every Formula One team.
The Australian driver, who has six victories and four pole positions under his belt this year, has gotten candid about his strengths and team strategy.
During a chat with Autosport, Oscar revealed, “It is literally one rule, which is, don’t crash into each other. That’s kind of an unsaid rule in every team.”
He explained that drivers of each team are urged to never crash into each other, in order to maximize chances of winning.
The driver added, “I feel like I was developing my strengths in my first couple of years, and I feel like this year they’ve come together much more often.”
“I was making a lot of races more difficult than I wanted to last year, so trying to improve that has naturally made a lot of races look quite different to what I had last year,” the McLaren driver noted.
Oscar also credited his strong partnership with race engineer Tom Stallard, who has worked in the team over three years.
He appreciated Tom’s communication skills and admitted the race engineer has played a vital role in his wins.
Notably, Oscar is currently on number one position of driver’s standing with 284 points.