Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso to attend first match after husband's death

Arne Slot has revealed that Diogo Jota's family will be at Anfield for their Premier League opener against Bournemouth. Jota tragically passed away in a car crash alongside his brother last month shortly after getting married.
according to Mirror, the footballer tied the knot with his long-term partner Rute Cardoso in June, with the couple having three children together, and Jota's family are set to attend Liverpool's first league game since his passing.
In his programme notes ahead of the game, Liverpool boss Arne Slot wrote, "As I have said previously, the tributes that have been paid throughout the football world, and especially within the LFC community, have been truly special, and I know that tonight we will come together to honour them once more.”
"I believe that Diogo's wife, his children and his family will be in attendance and it is important that, as a club, we show that they will always have our love and support as they deal with this most tragic of situations. We are there for them always."
Team-mate Alexis Mac Allister also recently paid a touching tribute to Jota, opening up about their relationship. "There's one in the group who will hold a special place in our hearts forever.," he said in the Players' Tribune.