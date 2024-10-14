Sci-Tech

WhatsApp soon allows users to customize their video playback speed

The new video playback control will allow users to adjust playback speed in three options

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.

In recent updates, WhatsApp has extensively rolled out new and useful playback controls to its iOS users.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced the video note mode feature, which is designed to enhance the capability of recording and sharing video notes directly within the camera interface.

WhatsApp has mentioned the new playback controls in its official changelog.

It mentions that the new video playback control will allow users to adjust playback speed in three options, which include normal, fast (1.5x) and faster (2.0x).

With this update, users can finally speed up longer videos to save time.

In addition to this, the official changelog also mentioned many other features, which include filters and backgrounds for video calls.

Another feature includes, picture-in-picture feature for videos, which allows users to resize the video window.

After enabling this feature, users can easily continue chatting and even look through other chats and apps, meanwhile, video plays in the corner of the screen.

However, these updates still might not be available to all users and they will be gradually rolling out to users in the upcoming weeks.

