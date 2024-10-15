US warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for plotting against Trump

The White House has warned the Iranian government to stop plotting against Former President Donald Trump following the third potential assassination attempt.
According to Reuters, US officials on Monday, October 14, 2024, said that Washington will consider any attempt on the Republican candidate's life as an act of war, and it will meet “severe consequences.”
White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said, “We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats. Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences.”
Savett highlighted that relevant agencies are “continuously and promptly” providing the security details of the former president with evolving threat information.
He further added, “Additionally, President Biden has reiterated his directive that the United States Secret Service should receive every resource, capability, and protective measure required to address those evolving threats to the former president.”
Moreover, the warning came days after an armed man was arrested near Trump’s Saturday rally venue in California.
It was also reported that US top officials have sent warning messages to the highest Iranian government officials, following the instructions of President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, Iran has denied plotting and interfering in US matters and said the US has been interfering in Tehran affairs for decades.