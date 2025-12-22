Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David

The Beckham family have been feuding since May this year after Brooklyn skipped milestone birthdays of his famous parents

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked reactions on social media after shutting all doors on his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. 

Amid the ongoing family drama between the photographer-turned-chef and his famous parents, the eldest son of an English fashion designer has recently crossed all limits after blocking them on social media.

As reported by the US Sun, Brooklyn posted a video of himself on his Instagram on Sunday, December 21, to share the delicious recipe of roasted chicken.

The video was later "double-tapped" by his mother, who reportedly had been estranged from him and his wife earlier this year.

Despite her subtle effort to mend old fences with the rising chef, the former Spice Girls singer was blocked by her eldest child, whom she shares with her life partner, David.

According to the outlet, Brooklyn also blocked the retired English footballer and his other siblings, Romeo and Harper Beckham.

After blocking his family on social media, an insider spilt the secrets that David and Victoria are "understandably heartbroken by what’s gone on here."

"This came out of the blue for them, and in the lead-up to Christmas when families are supposed to come together, it’s devastating," the tipster shared.

Notably, the source additionally reported, "All they want is for things to be fixed, but with every week they just seem to be getting worse. Unsurprisingly, Cruz and Romeo are furious that Brooklyn would make such a public attack."

As of now, neither Victoria Beckham nor David Beckham, nor Brooklyn Beckham has responded to these feud reports. 

