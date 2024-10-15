Shaheen Afridi wishes Babar Azam happy 30th birthday amid test squad snub

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is celebrating his 30th birthday today, October 15, 2024.
Shaheen Shah Afridi wished Babar, who is currently struggling with his form, his 30th birthday.
The young fast bowler took to his Instagram story to extend his best wishes to the opening batsman. He shared a picture with Babar and wrote, “Happy birthday Bobby! Wishing you a great year ahead.”
Moreover, Babar, who celebrated his last birthday as a captain of the team during the 2023 World Cup in India, is now out of the second and third test match squad against England.
According to Mykhel, Aqib Javed, a member of the new selection committee backed the decision to bench key players, saying, “We have had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series, and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule.”
He added that the decision was made “in the best interest” of the team and players.
Along with the top-order batter, pacers, Shaheen and Naseem Shah, and wicket-keeper batsman, Sarfaraz Ahmed have been dropped from the squad.
Babar, Naseem, and Sarfaraz have not reacted to the selection committee's decision, whereas Shaheen, despite disappointment, extended his support for the national team.
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wishing Team Pakistan the best of luck! Rooting for a strong comeback. We're all cheering for you!"
England is looking forward to extending a 1-0 lead in the three-test match series as the second test against Pakistan begins on October 14, 2024.