World

AI use threatens financial stability, says Reserve Bank of India Governor

Reserve Bank of India governor said growing AI use increases risk of cyberattacks

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Reserve Bank of India governor said growing AI use increases risk of cyberattacks
Reserve Bank of India governor said growing AI use increases risk of cyberattacks

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das raises concerns over the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to Reuters, the RBI governor on Monday, October 14, 2024, said that the growing use of AI increases the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches which threatens the financial stability of the country.

Das at a conference organized by the central bank in New Delhi said, “The heavy reliance on AI can lead to concentration risks, especially when a small number of tech providers dominate the market. This could amplify systemic risks, as failures or disruptions in these systems may cascade across the entire financial sector,”

In a speech poster on the RBI website, he further added, “In the ultimate analysis, banks have to ride on the advantages of AI and Bigtech and not allow the latter to ride on them.”

RBI governor urged the banks and financial institutions to “strengthen their liquidity buffers” and to take adequate measures against AI’s opacity which makes it difficult to audit or interpret algorithms that drive decisions.

To note, RBI has introduced a 5% additional liquidity buffer for the digital buffer to mitigate the risk of quick withdrawal through internet and mobile banking.

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident

Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident
Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C

Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

World News

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Canada expels Indian diplomats citing 'evidence' of involvement in Nijjar's case
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
US warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for plotting against Trump
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’