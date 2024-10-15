World

Canada expels Indian diplomats citing 'evidence' of involvement in Nijjar's case

India-Canada has expelled top envoys and diplomats as row over the Nijjar killing intensifies

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Tension between India and Canada escalated after the two countries expelled their top envoys and diplomats as the row over the assassination of a Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, intensified.

According to Mint, the Canadian Police (RCMP) on Monday, October 14, 2024, accused Indian agents of being involved in “homicides, extortion, and violent acts" against the pro-Khalistan movement of Sikhs in India demanding a separate homeland.

India dismissed all the allegations as “preposterous" and said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using the large Sikh community of Sikhs for political gain.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister of Canada, Mélanie Joly, in a post on X, stated, "Keeping Canadians safe is our government's top priority. The decision to expel individuals was based on clear evidence gathered by the RCMP in the Nijjar case. We urge the Indian government to support our ongoing investigation for the benefit of both countries."

She made the statement in response to Canada’s Foreign Policy page post which read, “Minister Joly announces the expulsion of Indian diplomats related to an ongoing investigation into violent criminal activity linked to the Government of India.”

Trudeau also asserted that Canada would not tolerate any foreign involvement in threatening and killing its citizens.

World News

US warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for plotting against Trump
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections
North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea
Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
AI use threatens financial stability, says Reserve Bank of India Governor
Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’