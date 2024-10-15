World

North Korea destroys key road to South Korea: Watch

South Korean military fired warning shots in response to destruction of inter-Korean roads

  • October 15, 2024


North Korea blew up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, after the tension escalated.

According to Al Jazeera, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff in a message sent to the media said that North Korea destroyed the line dividing the two countries at 03:00 GMT.

Seoul military in response “conducted counter fire” in the south of the military demarcation line (MDL), the line dividing North Korea from South Korea.

The destruction of the roads came after North Korea accused South Korea of launching drones over Pyongyang to drop anti-regime propaganda leaflets. This led Kim Jong-un to meet with top military and security officials to discuss the response to the drone issue.

Moreover, experts believe that the major step from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shows that he does not want to negotiate with South Korea.

The president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, Yang Moo-jin, told the AFP news agency, “This is a practical military measure related to the hostile dual-state system that North Korea has frequently mentioned.”

Destroying the roads is in line with Kim Jong-un’s plan to cut off ties with South Korea, and formally declare the South as an enemy.

World News

Modi faces pressure for dialogue with Canada amid deteriorating relations
Russia demands $1 billion from Shell for damages amid boycott
SCO Summit 2024: Indian, Chinese, Kyrgyz leaders arrive in Pakistan
Canada expels Indian diplomats citing 'evidence' of involvement in Nijjar's case
US warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for plotting against Trump
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections
North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea