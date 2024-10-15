SCO Summit 2024: Indian, Chinese, Kyrgyz leaders arrive in Pakistan

World leaders begin to arrive in Pakistan ahead of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Pakistan is all set to host a two-day summit in the capital, Islamabad, beginning on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
The attendees of the summit included delegates from China, Russia, India, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
India’s Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, China's Prime Minister Li Qiang, Kyrgyz premier Akylbek Japarov, Belarus PM Roman Golovchenko, and Tajik premier Kokhir Rasulzoda have already landed in Pakistan to participate in the conference.
The SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting will be held on Tuesday.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting and deliver the opening address.
Moreover, according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Office, the Prime Minister of Mongolia, along with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, will also take part in the meeting as a special guest.
The SCO member states will review the performance of the organization and will discuss cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, and socio-cultural linkages.
It is worth noting that the Government of Pakistan has deployed over 10,000 police personnel for the security of about 900 foreign delegates.
The government has also announced a three-day public holiday for educational institutions, public offices, and commercial centers in Islamabad.