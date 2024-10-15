World

SCO Summit 2024: Indian, Chinese, Kyrgyz leaders arrive in Pakistan

Tajikistan and Belarus prime ministers reached locked-down Islamabad to attend the two-day summit

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Tajikistan and Belarus prime ministers reached locked-down Islamabad to attend the two-day summit
Tajikistan and Belarus prime ministers reached locked-down Islamabad to attend the two-day summit

World leaders begin to arrive in Pakistan ahead of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Pakistan is all set to host a two-day summit in the capital, Islamabad, beginning on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The attendees of the summit included delegates from China, Russia, India, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India’s Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, China's Prime Minister Li Qiang, Kyrgyz premier Akylbek Japarov, Belarus PM Roman Golovchenko, and Tajik premier Kokhir Rasulzoda have already landed in Pakistan to participate in the conference.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting will be held on Tuesday.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting and deliver the opening address.

Moreover, according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Office, the Prime Minister of Mongolia, along with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, will also take part in the meeting as a special guest.

The SCO member states will review the performance of the organization and will discuss cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, and socio-cultural linkages.

It is worth noting that the Government of Pakistan has deployed over 10,000 police personnel for the security of about 900 foreign delegates. 

The government has also announced a three-day public holiday for educational institutions, public offices, and commercial centers in Islamabad.

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales

Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals

Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

World News

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Modi faces pressure for dialogue with Canada amid deteriorating relations
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Russia demands $1 billion from Shell for damages amid boycott
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
North Korea destroys key road to South Korea: Watch
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Canada expels Indian diplomats citing 'evidence' of involvement in Nijjar's case
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
US warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for plotting against Trump
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections