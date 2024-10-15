World

Sweden reveals significant military expansion plans by 2030

The centre-right coalition revealed plans to invest an extra 170 billion Swedish crowns

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Sweden is set to expand its armed forces by 27,000 men and women by 2030.

As per Reuters, this will raise the total to around 115,000 personnel, including professional soldiers and conscripts.

The centre-right coalition revealed plans to invest an extra 170 billion Swedish crowns which is approximately $16.41 billion in USD, in defence over the next five years.

Defence Minister Pal Jonson said in a news conference that the bill would strengthen endurance and emphasise the need to happen quickly for NATO's newest member.

He added, “We must be able to respond more strongly and effectively to the changes taking place in our surrounding world, above all Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

The government announced in September that it would raise defence spending by 10% to 138 billion crowns next year.

The Air Force plans to add three additional Globaleye surveillance aircraft, new JAS Gripen fighter jets, and Black Hawk helicopters.

Additionally, the army will expand its fleet with more tanks, armored vehicles, drones and additional Archer air defense systems, according to government announcements.

