Former head of British Army General Sir Mike Jackson passes away at 80

The former head of the British Army Sir Mike Jackson, also known as “Jacko”, has passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday.
At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his family and friends.
In 2003, Mike led the Army during the allied invasion after serving a long time in Northern Ireland and Bosnia.
On October 15, the British Army honored the the late general in a touching tribute.
The statement read, "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of General Sir Mike Jackson GCB, CBE, DSO, on October 15 surrounded by his family. General 'Jacko' served with distinction for over 40 years, finishing his career as chief of the general staff.”
"He will be greatly missed, and long remembered,” the tribute further read.
After the Second Gulf War, Mike was promoted to the position of head of the British Army, replacing General Sir Michael Walker.
The late general retired from the army after serving for almost 45 years.
Sir Mike was born in March 1944. He received early education at Stamford School and Sandhurst before being commissioned into the army as an officer in 1963.