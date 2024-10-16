World

Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: 'Yes, we can say that'

Kamala Harris broke new ground in presidential campaigns by leaping at Donald Trump

  October 16, 2024
Kamala Harris broke new ground in presidential campaigns by leaping at Donald Trump
Kamala Harris broke new ground in presidential campaigns by leaping at Donald Trump

Kamala Harris has boldly labeled Donald Trump as a “fascist,” straightforwardly dubbing her presidential opponent as a “potential autocrat with authoritarian ambitions if he regains the White House.”

As per The Telegraph, she crossed a significant psychological boundary while addressing the problem of fascism during a recent interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God.

In about an hour-long chat, Kamala Harris initially adopted a cautious tone as she laid out electoral options by saying, “We have two choices… and it’s two very different visions for our nation.”

“The other is about fascism. Why can’t we just say it?” Charlamagne Tha God replied referring to Donald Trump and in effect made her take a big leap.

Kamala Harris immediately replied, “Yes, we can say that.”

It marks the first time that she has publicly used the term “fascist” to describe her presidential election rival and his governance plans.

The democrat’s comment is a mighty escalation from her previous day’s critique of Donald Trump, where she called him “unstable and unhinged” and “dangerous” while responding to him describing her as “the enemy within.”

Kamala Harris has now broken a new ground in presidential campaigns by publicly endorsing the term “fascist” and explicitly approving its use.

