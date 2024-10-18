World

Donald Trump pokes fun at Kamala Harris and Eric Adams at Al Smith Memorial Dinner

Al Smith Dinner is an annual white tie dinner in New York City to raise funds for Catholic charities

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024


Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made playful jabs at his opponents Kamala Harris and embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday, October 17, at New York Catholic charity event.

Trump said in the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, “It's really a pleasure (to be) anywhere in New York without a subpoena for my appearance,” as per Reuters.

He joked, “It shows you there is a God.”

Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner commonly known as the Al Smith Dinner, is an annual white tie dinner in New York City to raise funds for Catholic charities to support children of various needs in the Archdiocese of New York.

Trump then turned to Adams, who has been facing federal corruption charges and said, “Good luck with everything.”

However, Harris did not attend the event and became the first presidential candidate to skip the event after Democrat Walter Mondale.

Later, Harris spoke to the audience through a pre-recorder video, saying, "In the spirit of tonight's dinner, let us recommit to reaching across divides, to seek understanding and common ground."

Trump quipped that Harris would have come to the event if the charitable funds were designated for "the looters and rioters in Minneapolis.”

Jennifer Lopez planning a HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?

Jennifer Lopez planning a HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?
YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades

YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades
King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos

King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?

Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?

World News

Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
United States sanctions two Chinese firms over drone manufacturing for Russia
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed by Israeli forces amid Gaza conflict
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Britain joins European Initiative to develop long-range missiles amid military shortages
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina amid mass killing allegations
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Bret Baier shares candid impressions of Kamala Harris after contentious interview
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Biden visits Germany to discuss Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflict
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
JD Vance backs Trumps' claims of 2020 presidential election win
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Trump calls himself ‘father of IVF’ in front of all female audience
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament