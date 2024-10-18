Donald Trump pokes fun at Kamala Harris and Eric Adams at Al Smith Memorial Dinner

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made playful jabs at his opponents Kamala Harris and embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday, October 17, at New York Catholic charity event.
Trump said in the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, “It's really a pleasure (to be) anywhere in New York without a subpoena for my appearance,” as per Reuters.
He joked, “It shows you there is a God.”
Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner commonly known as the Al Smith Dinner, is an annual white tie dinner in New York City to raise funds for Catholic charities to support children of various needs in the Archdiocese of New York.
Trump then turned to Adams, who has been facing federal corruption charges and said, “Good luck with everything.”
However, Harris did not attend the event and became the first presidential candidate to skip the event after Democrat Walter Mondale.
Later, Harris spoke to the audience through a pre-recorder video, saying, "In the spirit of tonight's dinner, let us recommit to reaching across divides, to seek understanding and common ground."
Trump quipped that Harris would have come to the event if the charitable funds were designated for "the looters and rioters in Minneapolis.”