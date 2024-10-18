Danielle Collins set to return in 2025 despite announcing retirement plans

American professional tennis player Danielle Collins is all set to return next year even after announcing retirement at the end of the 2024.
As per BBC Sports, she is suffering from major fertility problem known as endometriosis.
Collins took to her Instagram account to share the news in a long caption and said, “The Danimal story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025.”
The tennis star expressed, “I was very excited and eager to wrap up my tennis career on a high note this year and jump headfirst into my next chapter of life, things have not gone as planned.”
She further wrote, “Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a massive challenge for many women and something that I am actively traversing, but I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take longer than I thought.”
The statement further added, “While there are no guarantees in life, I hope to build on my 2024 momentum and keep playing until there is more certainty around my personal fertility journey.”
The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to her fans, saying, “Thank you to all of my fans and the amazing people behind me that have been so encouraging during this time and also to my closest friends on tour that have been supporting me every step of the way.”
She won four singles titles, including a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 title at the 2024 Miami Open, and one doubles title.