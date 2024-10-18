Sports

Danielle Collins set to return in 2025 despite announcing retirement plans

Danielle Collins is suffering from major fertility problem known as endometriosis

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Danielle Collins set to return in 2025 despite announcing retirement plans
Danielle Collins set to return in 2025 despite announcing retirement plans

American professional tennis player Danielle Collins is all set to return next year even after announcing retirement at the end of the 2024.

As per BBC Sports, she is suffering from major fertility problem known as endometriosis.

Collins took to her Instagram account to share the news in a long caption and said, “The Danimal story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025.”

The tennis star expressed, “I was very excited and eager to wrap up my tennis career on a high note this year and jump headfirst into my next chapter of life, things have not gone as planned.”


She further wrote, “Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a massive challenge for many women and something that I am actively traversing, but I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take longer than I thought.”

The statement further added, “While there are no guarantees in life, I hope to build on my 2024 momentum and keep playing until there is more certainty around my personal fertility journey.”

The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to her fans, saying, “Thank you to all of my fans and the amazing people behind me that have been so encouraging during this time and also to my closest friends on tour that have been supporting me every step of the way.”

She won four singles titles, including a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 title at the 2024 Miami Open, and one doubles title.

Kenya's Ruto names Kithure Kindiki as deputy president after Gachagua's removal

Kenya's Ruto names Kithure Kindiki as deputy president after Gachagua's removal
Aditya Roy Kapur spills on relationship status after Ananya Panday breakup

Aditya Roy Kapur spills on relationship status after Ananya Panday breakup

Turkey bus accident leaves 6 dead, 25 injured

Turkey bus accident leaves 6 dead, 25 injured

Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour

Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour

Sports News

Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Carlos Alcaraz outshines Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam semi-final
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Serena Williams shares major health update after undergoing surgery
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
NBA star Lonzo Ball celebrates comeback with solid performance in pre-season clash
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Daniil Medvedev smashes racket in frustration after quarterfinal exit to Sinner
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Travis Kelce’s 'love life' with Taylor Swift sparks debate ahead of NFL match
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Rafael Nadal lauds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for 2024 performance
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Lionel Messi levels Cristiano Ronaldo record with hat trick against Bolivia
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Lionel Messi claims THIS ‘can be my last' game after Argentina win
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Thomas Tuchel in line to become third non-British manager of England team
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Rafael Nadal's retirement video becomes most liked tennis post
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
Jonas Eidevall resigns as head coach of Arsenal football club