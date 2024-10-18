Kamala Harris gears up for first-ever campaign with Barack and Michelle Obama

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is all set to campaign with former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama in separate events next week.
This event will be particularly significant as this is the first time that Harris will campaign with Obama.
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are still remain highly popular in the Democratic base.
Michelle Obama is scheduled to make her first appearance with Harris on Saturday, October 26 in Michigan.
Meanwhile, Barack Obama is set to campaign along with Harris on next Thursday in Georgia.
Moreover, the former president recently campaigned for Harris in Pittsburgh in which he directly urged voters to support Harris instead of her rival Donald Trump.
The Obamas endorsed Harris in July and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August in Chicago.
Harris recently revealed new policy proposals for black men, which include forgivable small business loans and access to a new legal recreational marijuana industry.