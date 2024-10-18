World

Kamala Harris gears up for first-ever campaign with Barack and Michelle Obama

The Obamas endorsed Harris in July and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August in Chicago

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Kamala Harris gears up for first-ever campaign with Barack and Michelle Obama
Kamala Harris gears up for first-ever campaign with Barack and Michelle Obama

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is all set to campaign with former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama in separate events next week.

This event will be particularly significant as this is the first time that Harris will campaign with Obama.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are still remain highly popular in the Democratic base.

Michelle Obama is scheduled to make her first appearance with Harris on Saturday, October 26 in Michigan.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama is set to campaign along with Harris on next Thursday in Georgia.

Moreover, the former president recently campaigned for Harris in Pittsburgh in which he directly urged voters to support Harris instead of her rival Donald Trump.

The Obamas endorsed Harris in July and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August in Chicago.

Harris recently revealed new policy proposals for black men, which include forgivable small business loans and access to a new legal recreational marijuana industry.

Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’

Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’

Kartik Aaryan signed as lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?

Kartik Aaryan signed as lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?
‘Stranger Things’ season 5: David Harbour spills beans on series finale

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: David Harbour spills beans on series finale
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour

King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour

World News

King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Canada unveils 'major' military aid package for Ukraine amid Russia conflict
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Kenya's President names Kithure Kindiki as deputy president after Gachagua's removal
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Turkey bus accident leaves 6 dead, 25 injured
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
China’s economy faces slowest growth in years as GDP falls below target
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Donald Trump pokes fun at Kamala Harris and Eric Adams at Al Smith Memorial Dinner
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
United States sanctions two Chinese firms over drone manufacturing for Russia
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed by Israeli forces amid Gaza conflict
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Britain joins European Initiative to develop long-range missiles amid military shortages
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina amid mass killing allegations
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Bret Baier shares candid impressions of Kamala Harris after contentious interview
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Biden visits Germany to discuss Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflict