North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea 'hostile' country

Kim Jong Un warned to use 'offensive forces' against South Korea for the sovereignty of the country

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, called South Korea a foreign and hostile nation while meeting high-ranked soldiers.

According to Reuters, the North Korean state media, KCNA, on Friday, October 18, 2024, shared photographs of Kim having a discussion with high-ranked soldiers at a command post while looking at a map labeled “Seoul.”

The state media reported that the leader of the country discussed using “offensive forces” in relation to any move of South Korea that would infringe on the sovereignty of the country.

KCNA on Thursday reported that North Korea is amending its constitution to declare South Korea as a “hostile state.”

Moreover, this came days after the North blew up rods and rail linking it with the South, which Kim described as “not only the physical closure but also the end of the evil relationship with Seoul.”

Meanwhile, Seoul warned North Korea that if it tried to harm the safety of its people “that day will be the end of the North Korean regime."

Furthermore, the top military commanders of South Korea and the United States held an annual Military Committee Meeting on Friday to discuss the security concerns and threats from North Korea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated, “Both leaders underscored that the DPRK’s (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) provocative acts and the DPRK’s enhanced military cooperation with Russia destabilize peace and security on the peninsula and across the globe.”

To note, South Korea is all set to begin its annual large-scale military exercises, Hoguk, to improve its operational performance on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

