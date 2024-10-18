World

Joe Biden urges European allies to keep supporting Ukraine

US President Joe Biden urged Western allies to keep supporting Ukraine, during visit to Germany, on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Joe Biden urges European allies to maintain backing for Ukraine
Joe Biden urges European allies to maintain backing for Ukraine

US president Joe Biden met Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Ukraine's second-biggest military supplier after the United States, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for discussions during visit to Germany.

During the meeting on Friday, Biden addressed Ukraine’s ongoing issue and urged Western allies to keep supporting it.

“As Ukraine faces a tough winter, we must — we must — sustain our resolve, our effort and our support,” he stated.

Biden further added, “And I know the cost is heavy. Make no mistake, it pales in comparison to the cost of living in the world where aggression prevails, where large states attack and bully smaller ones simply because they can.”

Scholz also said that Ukraine will have 40-billion-euro international loan package funded by interest on profits from frozen Russian assets.

“Our position is clear," he noted.

Scholz continued, "We are supporting Ukraine as strongly as possible. At the same time, we are taking care that NATO does not become a party to the war so that this war doesn't culminate in an even bigger catastrophe.”

However, US policy for Ukraine might shift after the upcoming presidential elections.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has hinted that he might withdraw American support.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, reiterated her backing for Ukraine.

Andrew Garfield open to make 'Spider-Man' comeback under certain conditions

Andrew Garfield open to make 'Spider-Man' comeback under certain conditions
Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum

Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum
Hamas confirms leader Yahya Sinwar's death in combat with Israeli forces

Hamas confirms leader Yahya Sinwar's death in combat with Israeli forces
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce

World News

Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Hamas confirms leader Yahya Sinwar's death in combat with Israeli forces
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Russia
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Kamala Harris gears up for first-ever campaign with Barack and Michelle Obama
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Canada unveils 'major' military aid package for Ukraine amid Russia conflict
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Kenya's President names Kithure Kindiki as deputy president after Gachagua's removal
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Turkey bus accident leaves 6 dead, 25 injured
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
China’s economy faces slowest growth in years as GDP falls below target
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Donald Trump pokes fun at Kamala Harris, Eric Adams at Al Smith Memorial Dinner
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
United States sanctions two Chinese firms over drone manufacturing for Russia
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed by Israeli forces amid Gaza conflict
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Britain joins European Initiative to develop long-range missiles amid military shortages