Joe Biden urges European allies to keep supporting Ukraine

US president Joe Biden met Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Ukraine's second-biggest military supplier after the United States, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for discussions during visit to Germany.
During the meeting on Friday, Biden addressed Ukraine’s ongoing issue and urged Western allies to keep supporting it.
“As Ukraine faces a tough winter, we must — we must — sustain our resolve, our effort and our support,” he stated.
Biden further added, “And I know the cost is heavy. Make no mistake, it pales in comparison to the cost of living in the world where aggression prevails, where large states attack and bully smaller ones simply because they can.”
Scholz also said that Ukraine will have 40-billion-euro international loan package funded by interest on profits from frozen Russian assets.
“Our position is clear," he noted.
Scholz continued, "We are supporting Ukraine as strongly as possible. At the same time, we are taking care that NATO does not become a party to the war so that this war doesn't culminate in an even bigger catastrophe.”
However, US policy for Ukraine might shift after the upcoming presidential elections.
Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has hinted that he might withdraw American support.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, reiterated her backing for Ukraine.