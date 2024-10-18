Biden optimistic about Lebanon ceasefire but cautious on Gaza deal

US President Joe Biden believes that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon is possible, but he is doubtful about Gaza.
According to BBC, Biden who is currently in Germany on Friday, October 18, 2024, told reporters during his visit to Berlin that there was an opportunity for a deal between Israel and Iran that could potentially end their Middle East conflict for a while.
The 81-year-old said, “There’s an opportunity, in my view, and my colleagues agree that we can probably deal with Israel and Iran in a way that ends the conflict for a while. That ends the conflict. In other words, that stops the back and forth.”
He further added that he believed that there is a possibility of working for a ceasefire in Lebanon, but similar efforts for Gaza would be harder.
Moreover, when the reporters asked him if he had any information regarding how and when Israel would respond to the missile attack, he replied, “Yes,” without giving details about the response.
For the unversed, Iran on October 1, 2024, launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for killing leaders of its allies Hezbollah and Hamas.