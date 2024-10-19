Storm Ashley prompts yellow alert for high winds across the UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for high winds approaching the UK.
As per several reports, residents have been warned to prepare for power cuts, travel disruptions and possible building damage this weekend as Storm Ashley approaches Scotland.
The Met Office has issued a gale warning for certain western areas on Sunday, with gusts of 70-80 mph (113-129 km/h) expected in some unprotected areas.
Winds of 55-65 mph are expected more widely. A yellow alert for gusts of up to 60 mph (97 km/h) covers the entire country and will remain in place for northern areas through Monday's rush hour.
The yellow warning affecting almost all of the Scotland starts at 3:00 on Sunday and continues until 9:00 on Monday.
Storm Ashley is the season’s first named storm and meteorologists expect it to drop in pressure quickly as it moves in from the Atlantic on Saturday night, a phenomenon known as a "weather bomb."
Transport Scotland’s head of resilience Ashleigh Robson warned, “Passengers should certainly check with their operator, and with many families enjoying the October school holidays, we would advise them to pay close attention to any cross-border travel updates too.”