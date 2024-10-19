World

Storm Ashley prompts yellow alert for high winds across the UK

Residents have been warned to prepare for power cuts, travel disruptions and possible building damage

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Storm Ashley prompts yellow alert for high winds across the UK
Storm Ashley prompts yellow alert for high winds across the UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for high winds approaching the UK.

As per several reports, residents have been warned to prepare for power cuts, travel disruptions and possible building damage this weekend as Storm Ashley approaches Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a gale warning for certain western areas on Sunday, with gusts of 70-80 mph (113-129 km/h) expected in some unprotected areas.

Winds of 55-65 mph are expected more widely. A yellow alert for gusts of up to 60 mph (97 km/h) covers the entire country and will remain in place for northern areas through Monday's rush hour.

The yellow warning affecting almost all of the Scotland starts at 3:00 on Sunday and continues until 9:00 on Monday.

Storm Ashley is the season’s first named storm and meteorologists expect it to drop in pressure quickly as it moves in from the Atlantic on Saturday night, a phenomenon known as a "weather bomb."

Transport Scotland’s head of resilience Ashleigh Robson warned, “Passengers should certainly check with their operator, and with many families enjoying the October school holidays, we would advise them to pay close attention to any cross-border travel updates too.”

Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan

Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan
Zayn Malik postpones STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour after Liam Payne death

Zayn Malik postpones STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour after Liam Payne death
Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown

Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown

World News

Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
UK seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing under new Labour government
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
South Korea claims North Korean troops deployed to aid Russia in Ukraine conflict
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to visit Indonesia for inauguration of new president
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Canada warns Indian diplomats amid Khalistani terrorist killing
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Cuba begins to restore power after nationwide blackout
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Obama questions Trump’s ‘competence’ at Arizona rally for Harris
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Trump slams judge for releasing 2020 election case details ahead of polls
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Biden optimistic about Lebanon ceasefire but cautious on Gaza deal