US elections to take dramatic turn with Kamala Harris surprise predict

Allan Lichtman, a renowned political scientist known for his spot-on predictions of U.S. presidential elections, has predicted a game-changing move for Kamala Harris.
The popular American historian announced that US is about to elect its first female president in November's election against Donald Trump.
He made the major claim when asked about whether the Democratic Party's lead in mail-in votes during his YouTube live-streams.
Allan said as per Newsweek, "I can't say it proves that states would be blue, but it's certainly a sign that it's likely that these states would be blue. The polls in 2016 underestimated Republican voting strength. It's my view based on what I saw from 2022-2024 that the polls are now underestimating Democratic voting strength."
Moreover, the recent national polls predicts that Kamala has an edge over Trump by a narrow margin.
He added, "Even if the polls are off by a point or two, the Democrats are going to do a point or two better than the polls—they will sweep Pennsylvania."
Allan has created a predicting model known as the Keys to the White House, which has surprisingly made correctly prediction of the U.S. presidential election since 1984.