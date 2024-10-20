Sports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement

The 32-team tournament will be hosted in the United States from June 15 to July 3, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Major League Soccer team Inter Miami has been officially named as the newest addition to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

As per several reports, the 32-team tournament will be hosted in the United States from June 15 to July 3, 2025.

The tournament will consist of 12 teams from Europe, Asia, Africa and North America and six teams from South America.

This major announcement came shortly after Lionel Messi’s hat trick, which helped Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, set a new MLS regular-season points record.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement, noting, "You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play.”

"Therefore, I am proud to announce that as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new Fifa Club World Cup 2025," president added.

The games will be held at eight venues across the United States, including Inter Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, while the finals will be hosted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

