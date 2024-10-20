Google Photos set to transform Memories into exciting Timeline feature

Google Photos may soon replace its most popular feature, “Memories” with a new one called “Timeline.”
Over half a million people use the feature each month.
Google Photos automatically creates memories by highlighting what it thinks are the most important moments in your photo library.
Recent reports found new lines of code discovered in the latest version of the Google Photos Android app, which includes the text, “Memories is now renamed to Timeline,” “Add to your Timeline?” “Go to your Timeline,” “Memories have moved to Collections.”
However, the reports did not specify the details of this update.
This is not the only feature that Google is testing with the latest Google Photos.
In recent updates, Google Photos on the web is introducing a new unique feature that can automatically upload a folder from your computer.
Additionally, Google has recently updated the bottom bar of the Google app to Material 3.
First, a tab icon will be highlighted to let you know which tab you're on. With this update, it introduces a bullet-shaped indicator that surrounds the tab icon.